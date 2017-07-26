These green beans make the perfect side dish

Remember when mom made you eat your greens? Well, we're betting they didn't taste like this.

Next time dinner calls for something extra, whip up this green bean recipe. A drizzle of olive oil, a sprinkle of salt and pepper, and a brisk turn on the grill is all it takes to create a quick, healthy side that pairs perfectly with your meat of choice.

What You Need:

1 lb fresh green beans, washed and trimmed

1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

How to Make It:

Wash and trim 1 pound of fresh green beans. In a large bowl, toss the beans with 1 Tbsp extra virgin olive oil. Season them with kosher salt and freshly ground pepper. Grill the beans over medium heat, tossing occasionally, until crisp-tender and charred in spots, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer the beans to a serving bowl, and drizzle on more olive oil, and season with additional salt and pepper, if you'd like. Toss the beans once more and serve. Makes 4 servings.

Per serving: 99 calories, 2g protein, 8g carbs (3g fiber), 7g fat