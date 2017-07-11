Home > Men's Health >

The planche rock to pushup will carve up some superhuman abs

Fitness The planche rock to pushup will carve up some superhuman abs

Take your core strength to the next level with this combo.

  • Published:
play

Guy Smarts ​Here’s exactly how The Rock keeps his face looking young
Odd Enough ​You will gag when you see this 50-year-old cyst being popped
Odd Enough Someone made a snortable chocolate and everyone’s freaking out
Odd Enough This man took a chance by answering a woman's date request on Twitter—Now, they're married
Odd Enough This guy’s blistering burns show why you shouldn’t handle some fruits outside
Guy Smarts Men are still ‘pulling out’ during sex—Here’s why that might be a problem
Health Tips How you’re sleeping might be giving you Alzheimer’s
Relationships and Sex ​The societal implications of sex robots have sparked a fascinating debate
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A classic planche is that almost superhuman exercise you will often see breakdancers or gymnasts perform, where the entire body is held off the ground (almost perfectly horizontal) with just the hands in contact with the floor.

It's a true test of strength, balance, and control. It's definitely not something you can learn overnight, but it can be modified so that those of us who aren't Zohan can benefit from it. And if your ultimate goal is to become one of these gravity-defying people, this is one way to build up strength and balance in the same muscle groups.

Andy Speer, the creator of The Anarchy Abs Workout, demonstrates the planche rock to pushup. With the feet still contacting the floor, this variation still requires strength, balance, and body control—just not as much as the original.

Here are some tips for performing the perfect planche rock to pushup:

1) Start in a hollow position. This means your abs are tightly braced (think of prepping for a punch to the gut). Hips are slightly tucked and the back is not sagging, nor is your butt pointing up towards the ceiling.

2) Shift your shoulders past your wrists in a controlled manner, not losing the positioning in your middle. As you do this, the weight will shift from the balls of your feet to the tips of your toes.

3) Lower yourself by pulling your elbows back. Don't let them flare out to the sides.

4) Rise up and carefully rock back to the plank/hollow position with abs braced and hips slightly tucked under.

That's one rep. Add these into your core routine or in place of regular pushups. For superhuman abs, check out The Anarchy Abs Workout.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Guy Smarts Men are still ‘pulling out’ during sex—Here’s why that might...bullet
2 Fitness and Weight Loss The one move that will make your triceps biggerbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss Make like a scorpion and do the pushup that...bullet

Men's Health

Odd Enough ​You will gag when you see this 50-year-old cyst being popped
Guy Smarts ​Here’s exactly how The Rock keeps his face looking young
Odd Enough Someone made a snortable chocolate and everyone’s freaking out
Odd Enough This man took a chance by answering a woman's date request on Twitter—Now, they're married