Next time you get a hankering for old-fashioned comfort food, this upgraded version of the classic meatloaf won't let you down.

It's just as tasty as when mom used to make it, only this one has less fat and fewer calories. The dish also contains 28g of protein, which is right at the recommended 30g you should have at each meal. The addition of walnuts provides a rich source of polyunsaturated fatty acids, which have been shown to lower cholesterol.

Feel free to lick the plate afterwards.

What You Need:

1 large egg, lightly beaten

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/4 cup tomato paste

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/2 tsp salt

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 large clove garlic, minced

2/3 cup ground walnuts

1 1/2 pounds extra-lean ground beef

1/2 cup tomato sauce

How to Make It:

1. Preheat the oven to 375°F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the egg, Worcestershire sauce, tomato paste, thyme, salt, and pepper. Then incorporate the onion, garlic, walnuts, and beef, and gently combine all the ingredients using a fork.

3. Form mixture into a loaf and place in a 9" x 5" x 3" loaf pan. Spread the tomato sauce evenly over the top.

4. Bake until the juices run clear and a meat thermometer registers 160°F, 50 to 55 minutes. Pour off the fat in the pan and slice the loaf.

Makes 6 servings.

Per serving: 276 calories, 28g protein, 7g carbs (2g fiber), 15g fat