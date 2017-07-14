Home > Men's Health >

The ‘hot sauce burpee’ feels just like it sounds

Fitness The ‘hot sauce burpee’ feels just like it sounds

  • Published:
play

The burpee may not be the most beloved exercise there ever was, but there’s a reason why you’ll find it in virtually every high-intensity interval training workout class.

It’s damn good at punching your heart rate through the roof and firing up your body’s fat-burning furnace. 

So when Nike master trainer Kirsty Godso showed up to the MH Rec Room bearing a special kind of gift—an even more intense version of our favorite (albeit reluctantly so) body-weight exercise—we rolled the cameras.

A trainer at Project by Equinox, the latest HIIT class from the international luxe gym chain, Godso has earned a reputation for assembling gut-busting workouts.  “My specialty is high intensity,” Godso says.

Godso perform the double-tuck burpee—or ‘hot-sauce burpee,’ as she affectionately calls it—and then break this high-octane exercise down into its various parts. (We were thrilled to see the tuck jump, our second-least favorite cardio move, worked into the mix.)

Use the hot-sauce burpee anywhere you’d normally do the traditional burpee, and see how the increased intensity affects your workouts and your results. Then, take Godso up on a little challenge she dropped on us on her way out.

“How quickly can you keep drawing your knees in towards your elbows, your feet towards your hands, and then your knees up towards your hands?” Godso asks.

Ready to dash some hot sauce on your workouts? Share your photos and videos with us (@menshealthmag) and Godso (@kirstygodso), and be sure to include the hashtag #MHRecRoom. 

