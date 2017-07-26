Texas is now letting you openly carry a sword

While Texas isn’t the first state to enact such legislation the Internet was shocked about the bill, and didn’t hesitate to share their surprise.

Good news for sword-owning Texans, you will be soon able to openly carry any knife with a blade longer than 5.5 inches.

Starting September 1, The Lone Star state will allow residents to travel freely with their swords, spears and daggers in most places, although spots like schools, sporting events, prisons, hospitals, bars amusement parks and places of worship will remain free of Game of Thrones-esque brawls.

While Texas isn’t the first state to enact such legislation — Montana and Oklahoma are sword-friendly places – the Internet was shocked about the bill, and didn’t hesitate to share their surprise.

Many Twitter users mocked the bill. Taylor Anderson tweeted that he had a video game-inspired outfit for his trip to Texas in honor of the new open carry sword law and others simply looked forward to the alleged sword fights they could now have.

Unsurprisingly, most Twitter users used memes to show off their feelings about the law, showing off the large swords they are planning to carry or the kind of fights they planned to get into.

Others expressed concern, like @Vioman2016, who wrote, “Texas Will Soon Let You Openly Carry a sword! This is NUTS! I think they want Americans to kill each other?”

And others just overall found the laws in Texas to be a little crazy, with one user, @djjoeyfunk, writing “this is a post to remind you that if you live in Texas as of 9/1/2017 you can carry a sword around, but still get jailed for marijuana.” And another, @thlespbian, tweeting, “welcome to texas where trans people cant go to the bathroom but i can open carry a sword.”

