​Ryan Reynolds helps teen get back at her ex-boyfriend

​Ryan Reynolds helps teen get back at her ex-boyfriend with hilarious tweet

​That's what this guy gets for breaking up with her just days before prom.

Guys, as teenagers, we can be the worst. Often, we can be cocky, selfish, and practically undateable. And yet teenage girls everywhere continue to give boys their age a chance, despite frequent heartbreak.

One teen in particular, Gabi Dunn, experienced this when she was recently rejected in brutal fashion.

According to a tweet, her boyfriend dumped her just days after prom. But instead of wallowing in the pain, she decided to get sweet revenge by photoshopping Ryan Reynolds into her prom photos.

My boyfriend and I broke up a few days after prom, so I decided to "edit" the photos a little @VancityReynolds pic.twitter.com/Ecvn5Wkgb4

— Gabi Dunn (@gabidunn99) July 4, 2017

Dunn’s tweet went viral, garnering 18,000 retweets and 134,000 likes up to date. But the most notable achievement of all was getting the attention of Ryan Reynolds himself. The Deadpool actor retweeted her photo, created the hashtag #DontMessWithGabi, and suggested photoshopping him over the ex-boyfriend’s yearbook photo next.

We should photoshop me over his yearbook picture next. #DontMessWithGabi https://t.co/o0qFBXvSNi

— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 6, 2017

Reynold’s photo has drawn even more attention, with 137,000 retweets and 604,000 likes. And Gabi apparently loved the hashtag so much she put it in her Twitter bio.

If this isn’t a straight path for Gabi onto The Ellen Degeneres Show, we don’t know what is. Here’s hoping young Gabi piles up the Internet fame and teaches this guy to be a bit more sensitive about when and how he chooses to end a relationship.

