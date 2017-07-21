Two years ago, pro surfer Mick Fanning was attacked by a shark with cameras watching during an event at Jeffreys Bay.

He survived and cemented himself as a total badass by punching the shark square in the nose.

This week, during the J-Bay Open, Fanning had an eery case of deja vu as he was forced out of the same waters because of a shark attack.

J-Bay, which sits on the east coast of South Africa, is one of the world’s best surf spots—the second best, to be precise—but it’s also a hotbed for sharks. There have been nine fatal shark attacks along the east coast of South Africa since the year 2000, the Daily Mail reports. And eight shark attacks have been reported at J-Bay since 1989. That’s quite the risk, but surfers keep coming back for “long, fast barrels off an intense point break” that can last for nearly 1,000 feet.

Actually being attacked by a shark wasn’t even enough to keep Fanning away. Prior to this week’s event, he said: “I really feel at home here and so comfortable and relaxed. The people are so nice, and the wave is amazing. This is a place that I really look forward to each year.”

Fortunately, Fanning wasn’t attacked again this year, but he did have to leave the water during the quarter final against Gabriel Medina after a shark was spotted nearby. This came just a day after another surfer was forced out by a shark appearing near the waves. We can’t imagine any of this will scare him off either, though. The dude has won the J-Bay Open four times.