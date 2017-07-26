Passenger records Uber driver getting a blowjob

The Internet is filled with hilarious stories of Uber rides gone bad, and some are more freaky than others.

Now, one man’s story is blowing up online—and we pretty much guarantee this is the worst Uber story you’ll ever hear.

According to a post Aner Manuel wrote on Facebook, he caught an Uber on July 16, which turned into the “most dangerous and inappropriate Uber ride ever.”

Manuel says he noticed something was off right away when he spotted a passenger in the front seat, even though he didn’t select UberPool, which allows you to share your ride and split the cost with another passenger. (He even double-checked to be sure.) So, he assumed it was a family member of the driver; though, he later referred to her on Twitter as a "random prostitute."

“As we pulled off, the female in the front (who was clearly on drugs) attempted to open the door and could not even sit straight as the vehicle was in motion,” he writes. “She then began to grope [the driver] and grab him.”

It didn’t stop there. According to Manuel, the couple began to kiss—while he was driving—and the woman loosened the driver’s belt.

“As we got further and further from my pickup location I had no idea where I was, so I had to stay in the car,” he said. “She then proceeded to perform oral sex.” This, Manuel says, was the last straw, and he asked the driver to let him out—but not before he shot video of the whole thing. “Right here is fine,” he can be heard saying on the video, as the woman’s head is in the driver’s lap. The video of the incident is below; we warn you, this is absolutely not safe for work.

Fuck @Uber for providing me with the most unsafe and dangerous ride home last night. This driver had a random prostitute in the front seat. pic.twitter.com/Wi2YhtRINq — Aner Martino (@AnerMartino1) July 17, 2017

Since then, Manuel has contacted Uber and chastised them on Twitter; the company refunded him for the trip and gave him a $10 “credit” for his trouble.

“They've seen this video and are still ‘investigating,’” he wrote. “They have been extremely bad at answering any messages I've sent, and I demand something gets done. This is not okay!”

Sure, when you hop into an Uber, you probably have fairly low expectations about your experience. After all, while you’re pretty likely to get from Point A to Point B safely, plenty of Uber drivers aren’t professionals. But we’re pretty sure that grabbing a cheap ride doesn’t mean you should be forced to watch a live porn show you didn’t sign up for.