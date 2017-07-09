Odd Enough :  This video of a man eating a carolina reaper pepper is what pain is made out of

Peppers are one of the unsung heroes of health foods. Red and yellow peppers are known for their high amount of antioxidants, red pepper flakes could help you reduce your caloric intake, and research suggests they may also help kill cancer cells. They're even great on this breakfast pizza.

But not all peppers are created equal. In fact, some peppers frankly do not belong in the digestive tracts of humans.

One man learned this the hard way after he ate a Carolina Reaper pepper, and his friends documented the experience and posted it on YouTube.

If you've ever eaten something hot, you know it usually starts off pretty mild, much like it did for this man. "It ain't bad!" he says.

But we all know what happens next. After that moment of relief—that brief, beautiful moment when you think you're in the clear—it hits you like a truck.

Or, in this man's case, like 10,000 trucks traveling at 200 miles per hour.

The video continues for over five agonizing minutes. Given that he did this voluntarily, we can't help but laugh at the most painful-looking reaction to a pepper we've ever seen.

Meanwhile, his friends are cracking up in the background, first making sure that he doesn't need a doctor before proceeding to laugh their butts off.

As you can see, the Carolina Reaper pepper is one of those peppers that humans should stay far away from.

Guinness World Records ranked it the hottest pepper in the world, with the hottest pepper measured reaching 2.2 million SHU, or Scoville heat units, the standard unit of measurement used for measuring how hot something is.

Just to give you some reference, a jalapeño pepper measures in between 1,000 and 20,000 SHU. And those "ghost peppers" you hear of? Not even close to this bad boy. It clocks in at 1 million SHU.