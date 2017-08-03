Home > Men's Health >

Odd Enough :  This blind man has climbed the highest peak on every continent

This blind man has climbed the highest peak on every continent

Don't tell Erik Weihenmayer that there's something he can't do.

Erik Weihenmayer play

Erik Weihenmayer

(Photograph by Men's Health)

Erik Weihenmayer has climbed Mount Everest. He’s kayaked through the Grand Canyon. He’s summited the highest point on all seven continents. However, Weihenmayer has never seen any of those beautiful places because he's completely blind.

The Colorado resident is the subject of “Moving Through Darkness”, the latest installment of the our MH Films series.

Earlier this year, we promised to present to you the strongest, weirdest, or bravest men. Undoubtedly, Weihenmayer fits that bill.

Growing up in Connecticut, Weihenmayer had always been an athlete.

But when retinoschisis robbed him of his sight at 13 years old, many thought he was put at an incredible disadvantage. But he doesn't agree. He sees his lack of sight as an opportunity.

“For me, the process of growth and change in your life—I’m addicted to that,” Weihenmayer shares.

Although he doesn’t self-identify as an adrenaline junkie, his resume suggests otherwise. BASE jumping. Paragliding. Kayaking the Colorado River. Summiting the world’s highest peaks; adventure and Weihenmayer seem forever entwined.

As he tackles plenty of challenges most people would shy away from, he refuses to keep it to himself.

Weihenmayer formed the foundation No Barriers to help others face their fears, and embrace life’s challenges. The group's motto—“What’s within you is stronger than what’s in your way"— also happens to be the title of his third book, released earlier this year.

For Weihenmayer, the world is his for the taking. See that world through his perspective in our latest film below and learn more about the mission at his website, TouchTheTop.com.

This Men's Health Film was shot by Danny O'Halloran, edited by Ryan Bird and produced by O'Halloran and Michael Sneeden.

