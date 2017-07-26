Odd Enough :  ​​Chris Hemsworth tells us why weightlifting wasn’t enough for Thor’s physique

​​​ Chris Hemsworth has been making headlines for a bunch of reasons recently.

The Australian actor (lightly) crashed a Formula E race car in Brooklyn last week. He proclaimed his fondness for erstwhile co-star Charlize Theron, nominating her to become the first female James Bond.

Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot thinks were her character to fight Hemsworth’s Thor, Wonder Woman would prevail. But what’s perennially discussed is how Hemsworth gets ripped for his superhero roles.

What’s most interesting? Weightlifting alone isn’t enough for Hemsworth when he’s bulking up. “I was probably a little bigger the first time around [playing Thor], but I felt very stiff and sort of uncomfortable,” the Tag Heuer spokesman told W Magazine this month.

“Now I add in a lot of other sorts of movement, flexibility and functional training,” Hemsworth told Men’s Health. “Bulk is nice, but being more agile is definitely important.” What specifically helps him feel like he’s getting more use out of all those muscles? Hemsworth credits Foundation Training in addition to core and strength training. “I’ll do a ton of boxing or Muay Thai workouts. I surf a ton and I do a lot of yoga, too.”

“My workouts are also about being diverse and mixing things up. It’s easy to get bored. If I’m doing arm day, I’ll work in box jumps in between sets. By working in more cardio, you keep shocking your body and you prevent having problems in certain areas,” Hemsworth says.

Also new to Hemsworth’s routine is not shying away from problem areas that cause discomfort. “I used to stay away from an area if I was getting pain there. Just avoid movement there completely,” he says. “Now, if I feel pain, I focus on that area—not with a ton of impact because I don’t want to create further injury—but I do make sure I’m moving more there to loosen everything up. I used to approach pain as a no-go zone. It’s become the opposite; move it or lose it.”

Sourcing his training regimen, including the newest additions, come from all over. “I learned about Foundation Training from a guy I met years ago in Santa Barbara, California. He was a stunt guy who had really serious back injuries and told me how Foundation Training helped him a ton,” says Hemsworth. “I’ve also got a trainer, Luke Zocchi, who helps come up with all sorts of varied movements and routines that keep me from getting bored.” We’ve talked to Zocchi about Hemsworth’s exact workouts before, including the actor’s precise routine to get cut for The Huntsman: Winter’s War.

We also asked Hemsworth about a comment that often pops up from readers on social media: people think it’s easier for famous guys to stick to a workout routine and be fit because they have more money. “That’s not true at all,” Hemsworth said. “No amount of money makes someone else do the work for you. If you can’t afford a trainer, that’s totally fine. Use friends; use anyone. Do a workout in your living room. It’s really easy to jump online to find nutritional plans and workout routines and more. Ultimately, being fit is about motivation and action creates motivation.”

“Don’t wait around for someone else to come push you,” Hemsworth concludes. “Push yourself.” Need further proof? Look no further than the man himself shredding a workout.