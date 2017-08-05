Man slammed for trying to pay bar workers to spy on girlfriend

When one man decided to reach out to a bar with the hope of keeping men away from his girlfriend, the bar had two options.

Either ignore the request completely, or screenshot the text request and slam the guy on social media for being a total creep. The bar in question decided on the latter.

Filthy's, a bar located in Newcastle, England, received a text message request from an unidentified man that they were none-too-pleased with. The man offered to pay staff to keep men away from his girlfriend while she was out with her friends for a girl's night out. Filthy's response? Not our job, man.

“For anybody else considering offering us cash to casually stalk their partners: We are a bar, not private investigators or professional perverts," they wrote. "We can however add some finishing touches to the reserved area such as personalized name cards and bubbly on arrival!”

Ice cold. While the bar kept the man's identity anonymous, there is little doubt that the guy missed the post.

Trust and personal space are just a few of the keys to a healthy relationship. This guy's obviously got a few issues with both—asking a bar to keep men away from your girlfriend and her friends is just plain weird, not to mention completely controlling.