Lyft just announced a new partnership with Taco Bell to roll out a new feature that lets passengers take a trip to the fast food joint during their regularly-scheduled ride.

Dubbed “Taco Mode,” the option is available between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., which means one thing: They’re going after the drunk crowd with the munchies. And Lyft drivers are seriously pissed.

A Redditor who is apparently also a Lyft driver, wrote about it on r/uberdrivers (a subreddit for Uber, Lyft, and other ride-sharing drivers) in a post titled, “Every once in a while I think maybe Lyft does think about the drivers a little better than Uber. Then they pull shit like this.”

The comments on it are epic, and show just how upset Lyft drivers are over the idea of having late-night Taco Bell in their cars.

“All ‘just a quick stop’ request are money losers. I'm getting paid $2.39 for this short ride, now I have to spend 15 min in a TacoBell drive through to make my car smell like fast food. With no extra pay from Lyft. No thanks,” one wrote.

“I’m not dirtying/staining my van and making it smell like dead animals for a couple measly bucks before depreciation, risk, time and taxes,” another said. “I NEVER eat or let friends eat in it myself, so I’ll be damned if some drunk dude will be!”

Still others talked about the struggle of whether to allow someone to eat in their car or risk getting a bad review.

“Happens to me at least three times a night after the bars close. Then I have to weigh the risk of someone upending a pizza slice on the upholstery vs. the low rating I'll get if I tell them not to eat in the car,” one person wrote. “These days I just ignore requests from the late-night restaurants from 2-4 a.m.” There were also a lot of grievances about people eating in Lyft rides and not leaving a tip, or people just failing to tip regardless of what they did during the trip.

It’s worth pointing out that people won’t just be getting Taco Bell if they try Taco Mode—they’ll also get a free Doritos Locos Taco, a crunchy, crumbly taco that will probably make a mess everywhere.

Drivers will have the chance to opt out of Taco Mode, and something tells us it’s going to be tough to find a driver willing to opt in. Lyft is currently pilot-testing the new option from July 27 to 29 and August 3 to 6, in and around Newport Beach, California. They then plan roll it out to other cities in the next few months and have it be nationwide by 2018.

If you do decide to try out Taco Mode, maybe do your driver a solid and wait until you get to your destination to chow down; that way, you'll keep the fast food fumes to a minimum. And, of course, don’t forget to leave a tip.