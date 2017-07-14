How to make these mouthwatering campfire nachos

Roasting weenies over an open flame is for Webelos. Elevate your next firepit feast with this nacho recipe, which leverages the power of heat to char the chips and goo-ify the cheese.

Plus, this recipe has what many bar nachos don't: vegetables and heart-healthy fats—not to mention all the fresh air you'll take in cooking it up. Gather a few friends and few beers while you're at it too.

No, you can't necessarily stuff all these ingredients into your pack, but you can make this recipe hiking-friendly if you follow a few easy tweaks that come after the main recipe below. The flavor will beat the heck out of those dehydrated meals that look like they could survive the apocalypse. That's right, no longer will no need to stuff down just-add-water chicken noodle casserole after a long day's trek. Haven't you earned a taste of something more, anyway?

Oh, and one more thing: This recipe is part of our A Man, A Pan, A Plan series. If you like it, follow @GuyGourmeton Instagram and Twitter for more #AManAPanAPlan meals that harness the power of the pan for nutrition, delicious results.

What You Need:

1/2 bag tortilla chips

1 package grilled chicken strips, chopped (about 2 cups)

1 can (4.5 oz) diced green chiles

1/2 can (15 oz) black beans, rinsed

1/2 can (15 oz) whole kernel corn, drained

1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup shredded cheese (cheddar or pepper jack)

Juice of 1/2 lime

1/4 cup sour cream

1 avocado, diced

2 scallions, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

How to Make It:

Preheat a grill over direct, high heat or set a grate over a lit firepit. Put a long sheet of foil in a large cast-iron pan, letting the ends hang over the edge. Repeat with another sheet, crossing it over the first one. Layer in the chips, chicken, chiles, beans, corn, tomatoes, and cheese. Fold the foil

over to make a packet; set the pan on the grill. Cook till the cheese melts, 15 minutes or so. Meanwhile, in a bowl, mix the lime juice and sour cream. With oven mitts, remove the pan. Peel back the foil. Top with avocado, scallions, cilantro, and the lime sour cream.

Feeds 4: 495 calories, 35g protein, 38g carbs (9g fiber), 24g fat

If your campfire is on the trail instead of your backyard, make these changes. You’ll eat well and avoid the risk of sun-warmed sour cream.