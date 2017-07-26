Home > Men's Health >

Here's why Rashida Jones wants you to talk about porn

​The ‘Parks and Recreation’ actress thinks these discussions are important.

  • Published:
play

Parks and Recreation actress Rashida Jones has followed up her porn documentary Hot Girls Wanted with a new Netflix series called Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On.

Together, they work to examine the impact porn and modern romance has on our relationships, loneliness, technology, and more.

In an interview with Vox, Jones discusses why she believes more people should be talking about porn and human sexuality in general.

"People have a lot of shame around sex and their sexual habits, the things that turn them on. And it’s not something that people feel necessarily comfortable to talk about publicly, amongst each other, or with their children, which to me is the most important piece that we’re missing here," she says.

After working with Debby Herbenick, Ph.D.—a sex researcher at the University of Indiana's Kinsey Institute—Jones points out that modern sex education is failing younger people.

“Unfortunately, we have so little sex education in this country, and most kids happen upon porn accidentally for the first time—80 percent of them—that we have to assume they’re learning about sex from a place that’s not interested in teaching any lessons to children. It’s considered adult entertainment,” she says.

Still, she's not seeking to stigmatize the industry. “I know a lot of people who use it in a relationship. In the episode I directed for the series, women claiming their own sexuality and making their own porn; I love that movement," she says. "It’s been happening for a while, but it really feels like more women are taking to it, that there’s not shame around female sexuality. There’s such a stigma around women wanting, and there shouldn’t be."

In the end, Jones hopes the new series will create a conversation.

