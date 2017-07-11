​Here’s exactly how The Rock keeps his face looking young

It’s no secret that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is one of our fitness heroes.

The man is ripped, so much so that he was given the “sexiest man alive” title this past year. But that’s all most of us ever talk about—his rock hard physique.

It’s true, most guys would kill to build a body like his, but we never really noticed until now just how young his face looks. And believe it or not, the man is 45 years old. 45!

One Twitter user had that very thought. After sharing a picture of Johnson’s 16-year-old self—who actually looks older than he does now—she asked the question every guy would’ve been too embarrassed to ask himself: “Will you please share your skin-care routine?”

And thanks to the social media gods, Johnson happily obliged:

.@TheRock will you pls share your skin-care routine??! https://t.co/ZYO1LSkJHF — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) July 6, 2017

Ha yes ma'am. Neutrogena deep cream face wash, Lancer or LaMere creams and tequila often. Not on your face, but drinking it;). — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 6, 2017

We have to give him credit where it’s due. His choice of cleanser is simple and cheap. Younger, healthy looking skin starts with a fresh face: Johnson keeps it simple with Neutrogena’s Deep Clean Cream Cleanser ($5, buy it here), which deep cleans your pores with beta hydroxy acid. It also removes dead skin skills, so your softer, fresher skin is brought to the surface.

He takes it up a notch with his creams. La Mer and Lancer will cost you a bit (okay, a lot) more—but you get what you pay for. La Mer’s Moisturizing Soft Cream ($85, buy it here) is created with microscopic moisturizing spheres, which work to repair dull, dry, and wrinkled skin.

If you have sensitive skin, go with Lancer’s The Method: Nourish Sensitive Skin cream ($125, buy it here). It’s formulated without sulfates or parabens, and includes nourishing ingredients, like avocado and olive oils, to help hydrate your skin.

We will note, Johnson probably left out a product or two. To keep your skin looking younger for longer, make sure you’re using a sunscreen and eye cream—these awesome anti-aging products for men include great options for both.

As for tequila? We’ll drink to that.