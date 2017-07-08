Home > Men's Health >

Guy Smarts :  This South Korean hangover cure claims it will save your morning

Limit your drinks to about one every hour since your body metabolizes alcohol in 60 to 75 minutes.

Alcohol can re-wire the brain, making people feel stressed, depressed and lousy.

If you've ever told yourself you'd only have one drink at happy hour only to end up downing four or five, you're not alone.

But what do you do when your inevitable hangover isn't an excuse to ditch your responsibilities the next day?

South Korea seems to have the answer.

Sisun Lee, a South Korean entrepreneur, created a hangover cure that he's bottled up for us Americans to use when we need a little extra help the next morning.

Originally reported in Mashable, Lee's product, Morning Recovery, is made with traditional South Korean ingredients like Dihydromyricetin (DHM), prickly pear extract, and milk thistle.

All you have to do is chug the entire bottle before you go to sleep and you'll wake up feeling ready to start your day.

Hangover drinks have become extremely popular in South Korea, resulting in a $120 million industry.

South Koreans regularly have them, and according to one man, Kim Duck-hyeon, salespeople who regularly drink on the job (as is professional custom) need these "cures" to survive. He's been using them for 10 years.

Hangover cures are so popular that Lee, a former Tesla and Uber product manager, reached 300 percent of his $25,000 goal less than 24 hours after Morning Recovery's Indiegogo campaign went live.

But there isn't much research behind these types of hangover cures here in the states. In fact, there is no synonymous drink on the market.

Sure, there are ways to cure a hangover that people swear by, like drinking coffee the next day, or even more alcohol, but in reality, they're just placebos we use to convince ourselves that our heads will stop pounding and the alcohol we still feel slushing around in our stomachs won't come up.

In reality, the best hangover cure is prevention.

Even though you're having a wild night out, remember to order a glass of water with every beer.

Alcohol is a diuretic, and water works to help keep you hydrated and replace the lost fluids as you go.

Limit your drinks to about one every hour since your body metabolizes alcohol in 60 to 75 minutes, and make sure to eat before you go out for the night.

