Guy Smarts This life-changing underwear is on sale right now

Doesn't get much easier to upgrade your underwear drawer than this.

(Rodale Inc.)

Some guys will never be convinced that there's any benefit to dropping $30 to $40 on a single pair of underwear.

In fact, one of our editors, Adam, never felt the need to graduate beyond the $20 two-packs you can buy at Target—until he tried Saxx, that is.

Saxx is a luxury men's underwear brand, and Adam tried a pair from the brand's Fiesta line on the recommendation of Men's Health's fashion director, Brian Boye.

Adam reported that the Saxx featured super-soft fabric that never chafed. He also loved the "Ballpark Pouch" built into the crotch, which he said held his junk comfortably in place.

But what impressed Adam most was the fact that unlike most boxer briefs, the Saxx never bunched or rode up his legs.

Adam was so impressed by the pair he tried that he ordered two other styles from Saxx: the Blacksheep and the Vibe, for $39.95 and $31.95, respectively. "Now if you think that spending $30 to $40 on a pair of underwear is stupid, I totally get it," he wrote. "I used to think that, too. You can always do what I did: Order one pair, and see if the experience is worth it to you."

If you're going to splurge on a pair of Saxx, now's the perfect time to do it. Nordstrom has several pairs marked down to $21 (including two from the Vibe line) as part of the retailer's annual Anniversary Sale, which runs through August 6.

Saxx Vibe Stretch Boxer Briefs

(Rodale Inc.)

Saxx Vibe Hiker Stripe Boxer Briefs

(Rodale Inc.)

Saxx Ultra Ombré Boxer Briefs

(Rodale Inc.)

Saxx Ultra Stretch Boxer Briefs

(Rodale Inc.)

