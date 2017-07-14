Home > Men's Health >

For some reason, a KFC smartphone exists

Odd Enough For some reason, a KFC smartphone exists

Hopefully, your fandom for the fast food franchise hasn't reached this level​.

  • Published:
play

Guy Smarts How to make these mouthwatering campfire nachos
Guy Smarts How much chest hair should you expose?
Odd Enough This man’s checked luggage consisted of a single beer can
Health Tips The scary way just one night of poor sleep can mess with your brain​
Fitness Build bigger, stronger glutes and hamstrings with your body weight
Fitness Drink this green beast power shake and feel fantastic
Guy Smarts Want to sleep well? Have a reason to get up in the morning
Fitness Finally, a new piece of fitness equipment the world actually needs
Health Tips You might be taking the wrong form of this common supplement
Guy Smarts Apparently guys are now contouring their penises
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When you think about qualities you want in a phone, fast speed, cool technology, and good battery life probably come to mind.

What probably doesn’t register on your list of must-haves is your phone’s ability to show off your love of fried chicken. But KFC is meeting that “need” anyway.

The chicken company has teamed up with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei to create a new KFC phone, Mashable reports. It’s not totally random: The phone is intended to celebrate the fact that KFC has been in China for 30 years. Steven Li, senior vice president of KFC marketing told Campaign Asia-Pacific that the collaboration is an “homage” to the rise of KFC and Huawei in China in the last 30 years. So, really, you’re just investing in a piece of history.

The KFC Huawei 7 Plus is a limited edition smartphone that comes with a bright red case that has Colonel Sanders and the Huawei logo on the back. It also comes pre-installed with a KFC app and an app that plays K-Music, which lets you pick the songs you want to hear on the speakers at KFC restaurants in China. Otherwise, it’s a pretty normal phone.

The phone will set fans back $161 and will be available on Tmall (an Amazon-like site) on Thursday. While it’s not exactly a top of the line smartphone, the KFC phone has a fingerprint scanner, a 3GB RAM (similar to the iPhone 7), and 32GB ROM.

So, if you’re a die-hard KFC fan in China, maybe this is the phone for you. If not, you can just sit back and gawk.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Health Tips The scary way just one night of poor sleep can mess with...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Apparently guys are now contouring their penisesbullet
3 Fitness Drink this green beast power shake and feel fantasticbullet

Men's Health

Fitness The ‘hot sauce burpee’ feels just like it sounds
Guy Smarts Asking your friends for money? Use an Emoji
Guy Smarts How smart you are may help determine how long you’ll live
Fitness This kind of bench press will hit your pecs the hardest