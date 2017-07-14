For some reason, a KFC smartphone exists

When you think about qualities you want in a phone, fast speed, cool technology, and good battery life probably come to mind.

What probably doesn’t register on your list of must-haves is your phone’s ability to show off your love of fried chicken. But KFC is meeting that “need” anyway.

The chicken company has teamed up with Chinese smartphone maker Huawei to create a new KFC phone, Mashable reports. It’s not totally random: The phone is intended to celebrate the fact that KFC has been in China for 30 years. Steven Li, senior vice president of KFC marketing told Campaign Asia-Pacific that the collaboration is an “homage” to the rise of KFC and Huawei in China in the last 30 years. So, really, you’re just investing in a piece of history.

The KFC Huawei 7 Plus is a limited edition smartphone that comes with a bright red case that has Colonel Sanders and the Huawei logo on the back. It also comes pre-installed with a KFC app and an app that plays K-Music, which lets you pick the songs you want to hear on the speakers at KFC restaurants in China. Otherwise, it’s a pretty normal phone.

The phone will set fans back $161 and will be available on Tmall (an Amazon-like site) on Thursday. While it’s not exactly a top of the line smartphone, the KFC phone has a fingerprint scanner, a 3GB RAM (similar to the iPhone 7), and 32GB ROM.

So, if you’re a die-hard KFC fan in China, maybe this is the phone for you. If not, you can just sit back and gawk.