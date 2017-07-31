Home > Men's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Try this functional activation warm-up before your next run

Fitness and Weight Loss Try this functional activation warm-up before your next run

Pound the pavement, not your body.

  • Published:
Six months to one year. If it's becoming easier to slide them on, or if fibers are coming out of the material, you're likely not getting the full benefits . play

Six months to one year. If it's becoming easier to slide them on, or if fibers are coming out of the material, you're likely not getting the full benefits.

(Photograph by Getty Images)

Health Tips These cute Hedgehogs want you to take this simple prediabetes test
Guy Smarts Upgrade your standard Quesadilla with this spicy alternative
Health Tips Are you one of the 90 percent of men who are ‘overfat’?
Sex & Relationships Viral Tinder duo meets for first time on live TV after 3 years of messaging
Health Tips Why your sperm count may be lower than you think
Fitness 3 agility drills that help Sterling Shepard stay sharp on the field
Guy Smarts No, Lyft drivers don't want you drunk and eating Taco Bell in their cars
Guy Smarts This controversial Facebook group invasively records women during their "walk of shame"
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

You know that full-body tightness you sometimes feel for the first couple of minutes of your run—the one that makes you wonder if you’re more out of shape than you thought you were? Yeah, that’s you not fully warmed up.

Before you pound the pavement this weekend, try this warm-up from React Physical Therapy owner David Reavy, who has helped athletes like Dwyane Wade and Matt Forte improve their mobility and performance.

Not only will you feel better throughout your run, you’ll be shielding your joints, muscles, and tendons from all kinds of potential injuries.

Reavy stopped by the MH Rec Room to show us this dynamic warm-up—or functional activation, as he calls it—that he created specifically for runners.

Using a handful of variations of the lunge, squat, Romanian deadlift, and calf raise, this “activation” does exactly that: It targets and activates the muscles you’re about to use.

One great aspect of this warm-up is that it requires little to no equipment. You could use a resistance band, just like Reavy does here; but a towel would work just fine, he says. Don’t have a towel? Take off your shirt and use that instead.

Try this warm-up before your next run and let us know if you felt the difference. Tag us (@menshealthmag) and Reavy (@davidreavy) in your posts on social media, and be sure to use the hashtag #MHRecRoom.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Fitness and Weight Loss Try this full-body exercise at home, no...bullet
2 Guy Smarts This controversial Facebook group invasively records women...bullet
3 Guy Smarts Hologram porn is here. What a time to be alivebullet

Men's Health

amount of protein max out gains
Fitness and Weight Loss The amount of protein that will max out your gains
Guy Smarts This life-changing underwear is on sale right now
SOUTH AFRICA: Potjiekos is a one-pot dish comprising of meat and vegetables slowly cooked with a Dutch-Malay spice blend. It can be found all across South Africa, including at the Oranjezicht City Farmer's Market in Cape Town.
Google Why tech company wants everyone to eat less meat
Fitness and Weight Loss 3 agility drills that help Sterling Shepard stay sharp on the field