Fitness and Weight Loss: Try this full-body exercise at home, no equipment needed

This simple movement will maul every muscle in your body.

This simple movement will maul every muscle in your body.

Wrestling and football coaches alike have one go-to move in common: the bear crawl.

Crawling in an all-fours position with your knees barely off the ground may sound easy, but within seconds anyone will be able to appreciate the appeal. (Maybe appeal isn’t the right word; let’s go with effect.)

The move is incredibly taxing on the upper body, especially the shoulders, chest, and triceps, but also engages the quads, hamstrings, and calves. Meanwhile, the exercises forces you to maintain a rigid core throughout, similar to when performing a plank, which is why some refer to the bear crawl as a traveling plank.

Of course, every good exercise can be upgraded to great, and that’s exactly what Nike master trainer and Project By Equinox’s Kirsty Godso did on a recent visit to the MH Rec Room.

Watch the video above  to see Godso demonstrate what she calls the bear square, in which she adds lateral (side to side) movement to the standard bear crawl, which is typically only performed moving forwards or backwards.

By adding another dimension to this already beneficial movement, you’ll challenge your muscles and entire body in a novel way. It also makes for a great portable workout you can break out anytime, anywhere—no equipment needed.

Godso suggests taking four steps in each direction, but you can make your squares as big or small as you’d like, depending on the size of the space you’re in.

