Fitness and Weight Loss :  Train like a pro with Sterling Shepard's leg day workout

Go back to basics with these three moves.

Want explosive leg power worthy of a wide receiver in the NFL? Look no further than these three moves from New York Giant Sterling Shepard.

The 24-year-old wide receiver's go-to leg workout includes three moves you're probably already doing—squats, stepups, and lunges. But he adds something important to the equation: weight. Yes, these are already great bodyweight exercises you can easily sub into your leg day routine when you don't have access to top-of-the-line equipment. The weights, however, take each move up a notch.

Shepard will squat 225 lbs. with a barbell and carry 70 lbs. during his stepups and lunges. If you're new to using weights with these moves, start with an amount your body is comfortable with and slowly work up to pro-level gains.

Do three sets of 10 reps for each move.

Barbell Squat

Support the barbell on your shoulders and grip it with your hands. Stand with your feet slightly wider than hip's-distance apart. Squat and return to standing.

Weighted Stepup

Place a 12- or 18-inch box in front of you. Take a weight in each hand by your side, maintaining a slight bend at the elbow. Step up on the box with your right leg. At the top, explosively bring your left knee to your chest. "Drive your knee up as high as you can," Shepard advises. Step down and alternate.

Weighted Lunges

Carry a weight in each hand by your side, maintaining a slight bend at the elbow. Step forward in a lunge with your right leg, then stand up bringing your left foot with you. Then step forward in a lunge with your left foot. Continue alternating legs. "You want to keep your body in a straight line as you let your other knee hit the ground, and come back up," Shepard says.

