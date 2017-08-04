Fitness and Weight Loss :  This pushup is a full-body workout

We’ve seen all kinds of cool pushup variations in the MH Rec Room, from Instagram’s favorite, the Superman pushup, to Rob Sulaver’s head-turning (literally) Bandana pushup.

Most of these variations require advanced levels of upper-body strength and explosiveness. But who says the pushup has to only work your upper body?

Watch the video above to see Tone House senior instructor James McMillian perform a pushup variation you’ve almost certainly never seen before.

“I like to call these my Skip To My Lous,” McMillian says.

Each rep of this hyper-explosive pushup will have you bursting up into a high lunge with the heel of your front foot elevated and your hands meeting in a clap under your front leg before returning to the pushup position for the next rep on the other side,

Remember, the lunge isn’t an opportunity to take a breather. “I want you to be able to react to the ground, nice and quick,” McMillian says. It’s an intense move that should feel similar to a mountain climber.

Do it with proper form and high intensity—as McMillian demonstrates in the video above—and you’ll be hitting your entire body with a one-two punch of cardio and strength training.

Throw it in at the beginning of your workout to get your head in the game, afterwards to empty your tank, or even between sets (as McMillian does) to keep his “cardio going and endurance up high.”

