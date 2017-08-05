Fitness and Weight Loss :  This man lost 22 pounds and gained a killer six-pack and a higher IQ

Home > Men's Health >

41-year-old Ken Wathall completely committed to his fitness and saw amazing results.

We're always here for a major body transformation. If you’re an office worker who’s stuck behind a desk day after day, or a dad who's always busy taking care of his family, here’s a transformation you might want to pay attention to as well.

Ken Wathall is a 41-year-old business owner and father of two living in Hong Kong who decided to clear his schedule for three months in an effort to completely change his physique.

In that window, he cut more than 20 pounds and has become a happier and more confident person as a result. He also says that the lifestyle has even helped his cognitive abilities.

“The clean eating and new discipline of getting to bed early and sleeping for an adequate length of time also affected my general perspectives, temperament, and ability to access a higher degree of my IQ,” he said.

According to the Daily Mail, Wathall followed a superset-packed program to help attain his new look. Here’s a sampling of what his workout looks like:

  • 4 sets of 8 reps of low-incline dumbbell presses, followed by pull-ups. Rest for 90 seconds.

  • 3 sets of 10 reps of incline bench presses, followed by bent-over rows. Rest 60 seconds.

  • 3 sets of 12 reps of seated bicep curls, followed by tricep pulldowns. Rest 60 seconds.

His diet also consisted of a strict meal plan composed by a personal trainer and nutritional coach. He advocates consuming leaner meat, plenty of nuts, avocado, and green veggies, as well as a post-workout protein shake.

Not surprisingly, he also stated that sleep played into the equation. “The choice of being well rested will never be a peripheral consideration for me ever again," he said.

Now, it's your turn to achieve a legendary six-pack. The Men's Health Anarchy Abs workout is a fat-burning fitness program unlike anything you've ever experienced.

Try it today and see results in just six weeks.

