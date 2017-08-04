Fitness and Weight Loss :  This desk chair will give your core a workout

​You’ve probably heard a lot over the years about how sitting all day can screw with your health.

Being chained to your desk chair without moving can lead to back pain, weight gain, and even put you at risk for developing diseases like cancer and diabetes.

But there’s a new type of office chair on the market that is actually beneficial for you called the SitTight chair.

It transforms sitting into a core workout by having users practice what the company calls “balanced active sitting.”

The chair has no back or arms, so in order to sit up straight, users will have to use their core muscles to center their posture. And instead of the bottom being flat to the ground, there’s an “air bladder” that makes the chair require balance at all times.

Its other features include an adjustable height, a mesh cushion that increases airflow, and the ability to swivel back and forth.

However, the concept of a balance chair isn’t new. In the 1970s, a chair was developed in Norway that you would kneel on to help your posture, and they’re still around today.

The SitTight chair launched on Kickstarter July 11, and just recently exceeded their $30,000 fundraising goal.

According to a statement posted to the website on July 31, the chair is ready to be produced, and the organization doesn’t “foresee any major delays.” And although they don’t mention how much the chair will cost, they do say it will be affordable.