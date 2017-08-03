Home > Men's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss The bodyweight lunge circuit you can do absolutely anywhere

The best part? It only takes 15 minutes.

  Published:
15-minute bodyweight lunge cardio ciruit

(Photograph by Men's Health)

The bodyweight lunge is one of the finest all-around exercises for your legs—it hones your strength, tests your flexibility, and challenges both balance and core stability.

And that makes it the perfect basis for a total-body workout you can do anywhere.

Whether you’re doing it at home or on your next road trip, this 15-minute bodyweight workout will instantly fire up your metabolism and make your legs burn. It's a workout that teaches coordination, too.

The more frequently you do it, the more you'll clean up your forward and backward lunge form, while also improving your lateral quickness (weekend hoopsters, take note).

You can do it as often as you'd like, and use it in a variety of ways. It can be a super-quick workout all on its own, a metabolic finisher to your standard lifting session, or a hellish way to burn out your legs and break one final super-sweat on leg day.

No matter how you use it, it's easy and effective, and over before it even starts.

The directions below have you traveling 25 yards in each direction, but if you don’t have that kind of space, just keep doing each move for five consecutive minutes.

Directions: Set a timer for five minutes. Perform each of the three moves in this circuit as directed for all five minutes, working continuously, if possible. Don't stop a set even as your legs burn and fatigue, just slow each rep down. Focus on form throughout the workout—doing fewer clean lunges is better than doing a ton of sloppy ones.

1. Walking Lunges
Perform forward-walking lunges for 25 yards. Then immediately lunge backward 25 yards. Perform as many 25-yard sets of these as you can during the five-minute period. Stay focused on not letting your front knee get out in front of your foot when you're lunging forward. When you're lunging backwards, don't reach too far back—think about creating a right angle with your back thigh and the ground.

2. Lateral Walks
Get down in a squat position and walk laterally for 25 yards. Then walk back laterally in the other direction for 25 yards, doing as many sets as you can for five minutes. Focus on sitting back and keeping your chest up.

3. Bear Crawls
Get down on all fours, and bear-crawl 25 yards forward. Then walk back to the starting point. Repeat this for the next five minutes. Focus on keeping your core tight and your back flat—don't let your butt rise too high off the ground.

