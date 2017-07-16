Fitness and Weight Loss :  Protect your shoulders from injury with this simple exercise

First, Rob Sulaver challenged you to do the 360 pushup. Then he devised a savage finisher to help you empty your tank at the end of a workout. And he gave you four different variations of the box jump.

Now, the Bandana Training founder and Rumble Boxing founding trainer is back with a forward-thinking move that’ll help keep you strong and injury free, and lifting hard well into the future, because nothing sucks like a debilitating injury that keeps you from performing the exercises you love—especially ones that are crucial to sculpting that Insta-worthy summer body.

In the video above, Sulaver demonstrates the 3 Y raise, a targeted single-arm exercise that challenges the lower traps and improves their ability to help keep your shoulders down and back.

"We spend so much time working those internal rotators, like our pecs and our lats," Sulaver says before demonstrating this beneficial movement.

Wide shoulders are a key component of a great summer body, and we’re barely a month into the season.

The last thing you need right now is to be prevented from working out your shoulders because you’re sidelined by an injury.

The key to this move, as with any exercise that targets the body’s smaller stabilizing muscles, is to use a light weight.

As Sulaver says, “this isn’t an ego exercise.”