Fitness and Weight Loss Make like a scorpion and do the pushup that will have your whole body stinging

​Whether it’s a standalone workout or your finisher, you’ll feel the effects.

No one does a standard pushup and walks away feeling as if they did a full-body exercise (although, if you’re using proper pushup form, you probably should).

But the pushup can serve as the foundation for all kinds of interesting variations that will burn out much more than just your chest and triceps.

In the video above, Barry’s Bootcamp master trainer and Cyc Fitness co-founder and creator Keoni Hudoba demonstrates the single-leg inchworm scorpion pushup—a dynamic, multi-joint variation of the pushup that will get your whole body engaged.

The single-leg inchworm scorpion pushup has all the benefits of your standard pushup, with the added bonus of also targeting your hamstrings and core.

It’s essentially a regular pushup book-ended by an inchworm; and thanks to the kick action at the top of each rep, the move will even have you working on your balance.

“It’s pretty much an ultimate pushup,” Hudoba says. “It gets that heart rate right up, tones that entire body, and it keeps you nice and lean.”

The best part about this move is that you can challenge your whole body without any equipment.

The unusual move will also add some interest to your workout, whether you decide to do it on its own, or throw it in at the end of your session as a full-body finisher.

Hudoba demonstrates the move using his right leg, but be sure to alternate legs with each rep. Aim for five reps on each side for three sets.

Ready to incorporate the single-leg inchworm scorpion pushup into your workout? Share your photos and videos with us (@menshealthmag) and Hudoba (@keonihudoba) with the hashtag #MHRecRoom.

