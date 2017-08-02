Fitness and Weight Loss :  How to stay fit and healthy on vacation

It’s the summer, and your calendar is packed with everything but a consistent routine.

It’s easy to fall out of healthy habits like eating right and finding time to work out, especially when you got plans to hang out poolside or at the beach. But it’s also easy to keep up those healthy habits without interrupting your fun.

Amanda Kloots, celebrity trainer at Bandier's StudioB in New York City, knows all about that.

If she's not training clients or group classes in the concrete jungle, she's on the move, heading down to the Bahamas' posh One&Only Ocean Club where she runs weekend workouts for the active guests.

From simple but effective workouts to easy swaps at the (tiki) bar, Kloots gave Men's Health a few easy-to-follow tips for staying healthy and fit this summer, no matter where you end up.

The only piece of equipment you'll need

If there's one thing Kloots swears by, it's her jump rope. When she's in New York City, she's teaching her jump rope, cross-training class, The Rope. When she's traveling, it's the first thing she packs in her suitcase. "Jump ropes are so light and easy to pack," she told Men's Health. "Jumping rope burns more calories than swimming or running. You can do it anywhere—a patio, by the pool, in your hotel room— and can get a good workout in as little as 10 minutes. It doesn't sound like much, but 10 minutes of jumping rope without a break is a long time," she said.

But if you find yourself with anything more than 10 minutes, she recommends intervals. (We've got the perfect one— this intense jump-rope workout will leave your legs burning.)

Besides being light and compact and capable of giving you a killer cardio workout, jump ropes are affordable. "You can find a jump rope for anywhere from six to thirty dollars. You don't have to spend a lot," she said. "The most important thing is to find a jump rope that fits you right."

The easiest way to get a jump rope that fits right? Buy an adjustable jump rope. Here's one on Amazon for under $10.

Turn a beach walk into a sweat mesh

Got a beach day planned? You've got a built-in workout, right there. "The sand is such a hard workout," Kloots said, "Just walking on the sand, depending how soft it is, can be challenging."

Her advice for building in a mini-workout at the beach is simple, but will leave you with a guaranteed sweat. Best part, if you get too hot, you can just hop into the ocean to cool down.

Try out sprint intervals on the beach, adding in some exercises along the way. "I like to use hotels or houses along the beach as markers. It adds variety," she said. Kloots recommends a jog, sprint, walk break, repeating as many times as you can and adding in planks and mountain climbers during the breaks.

Try repeating it five times down the beach and five times back, using palm trees, hotels or umbrellas as markers. You'll be ready for a siesta by the time you get back.

Make simple switches at the bar

Let's face it— the call of alcohol while on vacation is virtually impossible to ignore. Unfortunately, some of the most popular beach cocktails also pack some hefty caloric punches.

But with a few simple switches, you can have your booze and drink it, too.

"Clear alcohol is always a good way to go. You want to avoid sugary drinks. Clear alcohol is always a good way to go," Kloots said.

She recommends a vodka and soda or tequila and soda if you're hanging out in the sun.

You'll still get that buzzed feeling without the literally hundreds of calories hiding in that strawberry daiquiri. "Another is straight tequila with lime over ice. So good."

Watch the snacks

Bar snacks are usually anything but health foods— but you can usually always find something a little healthier than chicken wings. "Hummus with vegetables are always a great choice, same with guacamole," Kloots said, "You should avoid the fried stuff. But if hummus or guacamole only come with chips, grab a couple friends and share it."

Try a fitness vacation

Kloots is taking on a new adventure this summer— vacations with health and fitness built in. She's leading the charge of Summer Friday Wellness Weekends, a fitness-oriented weekend escape from the summer city life.

The luxury weekends—held at the One&Only in the Bahamas and Mexico—include daily workouts led by Kloots, spa treatments, paddle boarding, drinks and food.

Looking for a quick escape with the health and luxury already built in? Here it is.