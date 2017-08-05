Fitness and Weight Loss :  Feed your muscles with this vanilla almond ice cream

Why reach for a plain, boring protein bar or shake post-workout when you can have ice cream instead? Blend together some almond butter, protein powder (like this organic whey from the Men's Health store), milk, and water, and you've got this sweet, cool semifreddo—a semi-frozen treat that has a consistency halfway between ice cream and mousse—that not only tastes amazing, but also boasts 29 grams of protein.

Once blended, the mixture has to freeze for a few hours before it's ready to eat, so be sure to whip it up at night or in the morning before you go to the gym.

What You Need:

1 Tbsp unsalted almond butter

1 scoop vanilla protein powder

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup 2 percent milk

How to Do It:

Use a blender or food processor to blend all the ingredients until the consistency is smooth. Pour into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until relatively firm, about 3 hours. Makes 1 serving.

Per serving: 248 calories, 29g protein, 5g sugar, 12g fat