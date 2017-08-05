Fitness and Weight Loss :  Feed your muscles with this vanilla almond ice cream

This sweet treat packs 29 grams of protein.
Once blended, the mixture has to freeze for a few hours before it's ready to eat, so be sure to whip it up at night or in the morning before you go to the gym.
What You Need:
1 Tbsp unsalted almond butter
1 scoop vanilla protein powder
1/4 cup water
1/4 cup 2 percent milk
How to Do It:
Use a blender or food processor to blend all the ingredients until the consistency is smooth.
Pour into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until relatively firm, about 3 hours. Makes 1 serving.
Per serving: 248 calories, 29g protein, 5g sugar, 12g fat