Home > Men's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Feed your muscles with this vanilla almond ice cream

Fitness and Weight Loss Feed your muscles with this vanilla almond ice cream

​This sweet treat packs 29 grams of protein.

  • Published:
vanilla protein ice cream play

vanilla protein ice cream

(Photograph by Men's Health)

Fitness and Weight Loss This pushup is a full-body workout
Fitness and Weight Loss Man reveals how he lost 168 pounds after his girlfriend cheated on him
Fitness and Weight Loss 3 safest ways to work your shoulders
Fitness and Weight Loss Warm up so you don’t wipe out
Fitness and Weight Loss This desk chair will give your core a workout
Fitness and Weight Loss The bodyweight lunge circuit you can do absolutely anywhere
Relationships and Sex, Should you seal your penis shut with this insane sticker instead of using condoms?
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Why reach for a plain, boring protein bar or shake post-workout when you can have ice cream instead? Blend together some almond butter, protein powder (like this organic whey from the Men's Health store), milk, and water, and you've got this sweet, cool semifreddo—a semi-frozen treat that has a consistency halfway between ice cream and mousse—that not only tastes amazing, but also boasts 29 grams of protein.

Once blended, the mixture has to freeze for a few hours before it's ready to eat, so be sure to whip it up at night or in the morning before you go to the gym.

What You Need:

  • 1 Tbsp unsalted almond butter

  • 1 scoop vanilla protein powder

  • 1/4 cup water

  • 1/4 cup 2 percent milk

How to Do It:

  1. Use a blender or food processor to blend all the ingredients until the consistency is smooth.

  2. Pour into a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Freeze until relatively firm, about 3 hours. Makes 1 serving.

Per serving: 248 calories, 29g protein, 5g sugar, 12g fat

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Relationships and Sex 4 crazy signs she's cheating on youbullet
2 Relationship and Sex 5 things you should NEVER do during sexbullet
3 Relationships and Sex, Should you seal your penis shut with this...bullet

Men's Health

train like a pro: leg day
Fitness and Weight Loss Train like a pro with Sterling Shepard's leg day workout
man lost 22 pounds and increased IQ
Fitness and Weight Loss This man lost 22 pounds and gained a killer six-pack and a higher IQ
man lost 168 pounds after girlfriend cheated
Fitness and Weight Loss Man reveals how he lost 168 pounds after his girlfriend cheated on him
Fitness and Weight Loss This desk chair will give your core a workout