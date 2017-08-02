Home > Men's Health >

Fitness and Weight Loss :  Are you one of the 90 percent of men who are ‘overfat’?

Fitness and Weight Loss Are you one of the 90 percent of men who are ‘overfat’?

The size of your belly may be putting your health at serious risk.

  • Published:
90 percent of men are overfat play

90 percent of men are overfat

(Photograph by getty images)

Health Tips How eating avocados may help slow down your brain’s aging
Guy Smarts Judge controversially offers inmates reduced jail time in exchange for a Vasectomy
Guy Smarts These prosciutto-wrapped melon bites will be your new favorite snack
Guy Smarts This controversial Facebook group invasively records women during their "walk of shame"
Fitness 3 agility drills that help Sterling Shepard stay sharp on the field
Health Tips These cute Hedgehogs want you to take this simple prediabetes test
Health Tips You won't believe how much the U.S. Military spends each year on Viagra
Sex & Relationships Here’s how many women are actually having anal sex
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Is it your belt bulging? You’re not alone: A majority of men carry too much disease-causing body fat, according to a new study published in the journal Frontiers of Public Health.

For the study, researchers from the U.K. and Australia identified the top 30 developed countries using United Nations data.

Then, they analyzed data from the 2013 Global Burden of Disease study, which estimated the prevalence of obesity in adults and children from 1980 to 2013.

They found that 90 percent of adult men in the U.S., New Zealand, Greece, and Iceland are “overfat”, meaning they have excess body fat that can seriously harm their health.

This could be the case even for normal-weight men who aren’t technically considered obese.

The World Health Organization defines being overweight as having a body mass index (BMI) equal to or greater than 25. But your BMI doesn’t always paint the full picture, since it doesn’t really identify where you’re carrying your weight or the different types of fat, the researchers say. (In fact, The Rock’s BMI classifies him as obese.)

That’s important, since the “overfat pandemic” may largely stem from the rising rates of excess abdominal fat—the most dangerous form of body fat—the researchers say.

In fact, too much belly bulge has been linked to problems processing insulin, heart disease, and even early death.

Having high body fat in general can lead to chronic inflammation and cause abnormal amounts of fat in your blood, which may spike your blood pressure and increase your risk for other heart problems, the researchers write.

So, how can you know if you’re at risk? Simply measure the size of your belly by dividing your waist size by your height. (This simple formula can help guide you through it.) Anything above .54 is considered obese, according to one recent study.

If you miss the mark, don’t freak out just yet. Doing high intensity exercise (like the workouts in Metashred Extreme from Men’s Health) can help you shed fat fast. And if you really have no idea where to start, follow this step-by-step plan for making your gut disappear.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Health Tips You won't believe how much the U.S. Military spends each...bullet
2 Sex & Relationships Here’s how many women are actually having anal sexbullet
3 Fitness and Weight Loss The amount of protein that will max out your...bullet

Men's Health

one arm pushup
Fitness and Weight Loss 12 pushups that will transform your chest
Fitness and Weight Loss How to stay fit and healthy on vacation
vasectomy
New Trends Vasectomies—a.k.a. "brosectomies"—are becoming the guy equivalent of spa days
Alcohol can re-wire the brain, making people feel stressed, depressed and lousy.
Liquor Store Blues The worst drink to pair with your high-protein meal if you want to lose weight