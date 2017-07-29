Fitness and Weight Loss :  3 agility drills that help Sterling Shepard stay sharp on the field

​In his rookie season with the New York Giants, Sterling Shepard logged 683 receiving yards.

Impressive numbers like those don't come without their share of hard work and intensive training. We caught up with the 24-year-old wide receiver this off season to find out what it takes to train like a pro.

Shepard showed us three agility drills he uses in training to help him with his routes and get him quickly in and out of his breaks on the field. "You'll get the most out of doing these drills full speed," he said.

All you'll need for these exercises is a set of athletic cones or other markers. Do three sets of each move for 30 seconds each.

Box Drill

Set up four cones in a box shape. Start on the outside of one cone and run around the perimeter of your box. Your route should hug the corners of the box closely to test your agility—don't cut corners or take them too wide.

Punch Drill

Keep your four cones in a box shape from the last drill and add one in the center. Your route should take a "W" or an "M" shape: start on the outside of one cone, run to the next cone on the box, change direction and run around the center cone and back to the next corner, finishing the route at the last cone. Don't cut corners or take them too wide. Punch your foot in the ground at each cone in order to effectively change direction and maintain speed.

In and Out Drill

Take six cones and stagger them in two parallel lines. Start at the end of the two lines and take small, quick steps between the cones, stepping one foot out as you pass a new cone. In order to shift your weight as you quickly step your foot outside of the cones, Shepard says to keep your chest over your toes.