This is not your average medicine ball.

In fact, calling it a medicine ball would be like merely calling a Swiss army knife a blade. Better yet, unlike much of the fitness gadgetry you see on TV, it was born out of a genuine need.

“In 2012 I got really ill, and I got unfit,” says Dr. Mark Chavez, an emergency medical doctor based in Long Beach, CA, and the founder of the Gravity Ball. “I was 60 pounds heavier than I am now, and my dad had a devastating nerve injury that didn’t allow him to close his hand anymore.”

From this need for a piece of fitness equipment that Dr. Chavez could both use to get himself back in shape and extend to his father, who was suddenly unable to use traditional grip-based tools like dumbbells or kettlebells, the Gravity Ball came to be.

The Gravity Ball’s various straps and attachments allow for a range of grip-free exercise, but it’s not just for the injured. Right away, anyone who’s ever tried to do ab work with a medicine ball between their feet will see a shining solution.

Using the ball’s various strap configurations, it can be used in place of a medicine ball, a kettlebell, and a host of other pieces of common fitness equipment. And thanks to its unique design, it opens up the door to a range of new movements you’ve probably never even heard of, let alone tried.

Watch the video above to see Dr. Chavez demonstrate a dynamic exercise that he calls the power toss with lateral movement. Keep an eye out for one of these the next time you hit the weight room, or even order your own.