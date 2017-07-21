Whether there’s money involved or not, winning your fantasy football league is a moment of glory.

Your football knowledge is confirmed as superior to that of your friends and/or coworkers, and you have bragging rights for a solid year. Coming in last, though. That’s just shameful. And for one unlucky fantasy football player, the shame of losing may just last a whole lifetime.

A dude named Lawrence Malinowski lost his league and had to recreate images from ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue. And in an act of further self-deprecation, Malinowski submitted his video via Twitter to Barstool Sports, which described his body as: “Milky. Not a ton of body hair. A respectable belly but not obese.”

@UncleChaps This was my punishment for finishing last place in my fantasy football league. Am I handsome? https://t.co/zCZPfvfmMK — Lawrence Malinowski (@LDMalinowski) July 19, 2017

Malinowski’s league has a history of public humiliation, but this seems to be the first involving nude photoshoots. Homeboy recreates poses from Kevin Love, Conor McGregor, Dwayne Wade, and a grip of other professional athletes. To make things even spicier, the video montage is set to James Blunt’s “You’re Beautiful.”

This should provide plenty of inspiration for you to adopt cruel rules for your fantasy football league if you haven’t already. After all, you shouldn’t live life unscathed if you put your faith into the hands of Jamaal Charles and Tyrod Taylor, as poor Malinowski did.

Check out the full video above only if you’re prepared to laugh your ass off. And be warned, there are plenty of butt shots.