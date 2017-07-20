Home > Men's Health >

Dude with face tattoo who can't get job gets free laser removal

​This man's unwieldy prison tat on his face left him unable to get employment.

A man with an overwhelming face tattoo who went viral by pleading for help getting a job has found a guardian angel with a laser.

Mark Cropp, a 19-year-old man who had “DEVAST8” tattooed prominently across his face in prison, was inundated with job offers after revealing his employment troubles because of the ink, according to the Daily Mail. To offer even further help, a tattoo removalist offered up her services for free

Briar Neville, co-owner of Sacred Laser, began the first of 12 sessions Tuesday to remove the large block letters that go from ear to ear across his mouth and cheeks. She says she’s never treated a tattoo so large and wasn’t sure what to expect because of the ink used in prison.

“The main concern is that the ink he’s used is not your regular ink.” Neville said. “It’s something they’ve made in prison by melting down plastic utensils.” Still, the “8” on his face is significantly lighter after just one session.

Cropp was drunk on prison moonshine when he had his face tattooed by his brother. Despite it obviously being a red flag to employers, he said he was initially reluctant to have it removed for fear of it looking like he had a bunch of blackheads.

As far as those job offers, Cropp still hasn’t settled on one yet. 45 job offers have come in from throughout the country, but he says he’s waiting for “just the right one.”

