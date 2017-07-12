Home > Men's Health >

Drink this green beast power shake and feel fantastic

Had a rough couple days of eating? Glug this greens-based shake and realign your diet.

You're skeptical: Can a green shake actually taste good? Yes, especially if you avoid all the kale-clogged versions of "health gurus" scattered around the Internet.

Trust this recipe instead. It's developed by Men's Healthand The Rodale Test Kitchen, meaning that it's as nutritious as it is delicious.

It skips the kale in favorite of spinach, which is loaded with the good stuff, but more subtle in flavor. Fresh green grapes balance out the bite with natural sweetness. Avocado lends creaminess and the lime will shake your taste buds awake.

Plus, it contains a kick of caffeine from the bottled green tea—but not so much that you'll suffer a crash four hours later.

Consider The Green Beast the best shake for men looking to instantly improve their diet and feel better right now. Bonus: You don't even have to chew!

THE GREEN BEAST

Blend till smooth: 2 cups baby spinach, 15 green grapes, 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt, 1/2 cup lightly sweetened bottled green tea (like Honest Tea Honey Green Tea), 1/4 avocado, the juice of 1/2 lime, and 1 tsp agave nectar (optional).

229 calories
12g protein
32g carbs (5g fiber)
8g fat

