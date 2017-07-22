Culinary Tips :  The fresh, delicious tomato salad you'll want to eat all summer long

Tomatoes are more than just an add-on for your burgers and grilled cheese.

In this classic Italian Panzanella salad, juicy heirloom tomatoes take center stage alongside toasted bread, cheese, and herbs. Whip up a simple homemade vinaigrette dressing (it's healthier than the bottled stuff), and you've got a tasty, savory salad that packs a heavy dose of vitamins and minerals.

One bite and you won't want to go back to basic greens.

Panzanella Salad

Recipe by Sebastien Archambault, chef of The Back Room in Manhattan

What You Need:

2 lb heirloom tomatoes, cubed

2 cups cubed sourdough bread, toasted

1 small shallot

1 small garlic clove

2 tbsp champagne vinegar

1/2 tbsp honey

1/2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 red pearl onions, thinly sliced

1/4 lb semi-firm goat cheese

1 bunch fresh basil leaves

How to Make It:

In a blender or food processor, add the shallot, garlic, vinegar, honey, and Dijon. Puree until smooth, while gradually adding the olive oil. Transfer to a storage container, add the parsley, and season with salt and pepper. Set the dressing aside. To toast the bread, just tear it into chunks and bake at 350°F until just crisp, 5 to 10 minutes. Twenty minutes before serving, in a large bowl, mix together the tomatoes, bread, and enough dressing to coat well (you may have leftover dressing). Season to taste with salt and pepper, and allow to sit until the bread softens slightly, about 20 minutes. Divide among 4 serving bowls and garnish with onions, goat cheese, and basil.

Serves 4.

Per serving: 354 calories, 8g protein, 34g carbs (4g fiber), 20g fat