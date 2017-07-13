How many times has this happened to you?

You arrive at the gym, turned up, ready to smash your workout into a million pieces; then, the unthinkable.

You look around and see, to your dismay, that every single piece of equipment you intended to use is currently occupied. You sense your drive depleting, and before you know it you no longer feel up to beating that PR you were ready to crush a minute ago.

It’s moments like this that remind us of the value of stocking up on effective body-weight exercises.

Now, we’re not saying that a body-weight movement will ever replace something like the back squat or deadlift—those heavy, compound lifts are crucial to building strength and mass over the long term. However, when used correctly, your own body can deliver a multitude of gains and even help you blast through plateaus in those heavy, multi-joint movements.

The slick-floor glute bridge, as demonstrated in the video above by Equinox trainer and Optimum Nutrition athlete Frank Fata, is one such exercise. Using nothing more than your body weight—you can do it on a hard, flat surface, or even on carpet when you pick up a set of Valslides—this challenging glute and hamstring move can help you build muscle, full-body stability, and the kind of strength endurance that will boost virtually all of your lower-body lifts.

Try out the slick-floor glute bridge during your next lower-body workout and let us know what you think! Share your photos and videos to social media, tag us (@menshealthmag) and Fata (@frankfata1), and be sure to include the hashtag #MHRecRoom.