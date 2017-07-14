Home > Men's Health >

Asking your friends for money? Use an Emoji

Guy Smarts Asking your friends for money? Use an Emoji

You could turn a cold transaction into something a little more comfortable.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Guy Smarts How smart you are may help determine how long you’ll live
Fitness This kind of bench press will hit your pecs the hardest
Odd Enough For some reason, a KFC smartphone exists
Guy Smarts How to make these mouthwatering campfire nachos
Guy Smarts How much chest hair should you expose?
Odd Enough This man’s checked luggage consisted of a single beer can
Health Tips The scary way just one night of poor sleep can mess with your brain​
Fitness Build bigger, stronger glutes and hamstrings with your body weight
Fitness Drink this green beast power shake and feel fantastic
Guy Smarts Want to sleep well? Have a reason to get up in the morning
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Asking your friends for money is always awkward.

Whether you’re looking for a little help or the money you’re rightfully owed, it’s hard not to feel uncomfortable while asking someone near and dear to fork over the loot. That tension is easing, however, thanks to Venmo and its emoji integration.

Asking your friends for money is always awkward. Whether you’re looking for a little help or the money you’re rightfully owed, it’s hard not to feel uncomfortable while asking someone near and dear to fork over the loot. That tension is easing, however, thanks to Venmo and its emoji integration.

If you and your friends aren’t using the PayPal-owned app already, Venmo is a way to send and receive payments that almost turns your transactions into social media. Users send along messages with their payments or requests for money, and emojis in particular are a popular choice. 71 percent of people use emojis while texting or using mobile apps, according to a survey from Harris Poll. And on Venmo, using emojis could turn a cold transaction into something a little more comfortable, Reuters reports.

Hilary Gish, 30, told Reuters she loves Venmo because she can ask people for money “with a smile,” adding that “it’s a fun and polite way of asking for money.” Another user, 29-year-old Ella Nuortila, cited its similarity to social media as a reason for using Venmo.

“A lot of my contacts make [their transactions] public, and it gives insight to their personal lives, much like a Facebook feed,” she said.

If your social anxiety normally holds you back from asking for money, curb that fear. Simply send a Venmo request with a nice smiley next time a friend owes you for a round of drinks or that split cab.

Author

Men's Health

Men's Health For great male lifestyle and health tips.

Top 3

1 Health Tips The scary way just one night of poor sleep can mess with...bullet
2 Guy Smarts Apparently guys are now contouring their penisesbullet
3 Fitness Drink this green beast power shake and feel fantasticbullet

Men's Health

Fitness The ‘hot sauce burpee’ feels just like it sounds
Guy Smarts How smart you are may help determine how long you’ll live
Fitness This kind of bench press will hit your pecs the hardest
Odd Enough For some reason, a KFC smartphone exists