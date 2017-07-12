Home > Men's Health >

Apparently guys are now contouring their penises

The technique isn’t easy, but that hasn’t stopped at least one guy (to be fair, he’s a makeup expert) from using it on his penis in order to achieve a similar effect.

For any guy who has ever wished he could make his genitals look a little bigger and better, there is an an unusual solution making it’s way across the internet: contouring. 

Contouring is a makeup style, popularized by the Kardashians, that has grown in popularity with women eager to make their faces look sculpted. Typically it enhances facial structure and provides subtle definition. The technique isn’t easy, but that hasn’t stopped at least one guy (to be fair, he’s a makeup expert) from using it on his penis in order to achieve a similar effect.

In a recent video, internet makeup artist, Jeffree Star chatted with fellow YouTuber Shane Dawson about beauty as Jeffree applied makeup to him. Shane ended up asking him a very interesting and unexpectedly personal question: "Have you ever put makeup on your penis to be funny?"

Jeffree responded, while doing the sketch comedian’s eyeshadow, "Yeah I contour my shaft a lot.”

Naturally, Shane was surprised and confused, as he joked, “If I did that it would disappear.”

Jeffree laughed as he continued on Shane’s makeover. But Shane couldn’t let it go, continuing with “Wait, what? Do you contour it when it's flopping or when it’s hard?"

The singer and model explained that he applies the makeup when he is fully erect so that when it is flaccid it still looks large (more specifically, he describes the made-up look with an animal noise).

In this video, Jeffree didn’t explain how he does it, but typically contouring involves a lot of highlighting, contour powders, various makeup brushes and a lot of effort to achieve the desired effect.

Naturally, it's easier to find a video of the concept being mocked on YouTube than an actual tutorial of the process.

