A college student might be suspended for this

A college student seemingly got great revenge on his ex-girlfriend when he received her apology letter and graded it like a professor.

He gave the note a D- for poor spelling, repetition, and bad handwriting while posting his edits in a tweet that went viral.

His school didn’t think it was funny though, as he was handed a two-semester suspension along with probation for “cyber bullying.”

When your ex writes you an apology letter so you grade it to send it back https://t.co/MczdjcCiil — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Nick Lutz, a student at the University of Central Florida, posted the viral tweet back in February. It’s since accumulated more than 121,000 retweets and 338,000 likes. His ex-girlfriend filed a charge of cyber-bullying against him, and although he was never prosecuted by the law, he got a hefty punishment from UCF, according to the Daily Mail. It didn’t make a difference that the ex in question isn’t even a student at the university.

Lutz appealed the suspension, and his attorney, Jacob V. Stuart, argued his first amendment rights had been violated. “Looking back at it now, it’s probably the craziest thing that will ever happen in my life,” he toldWFTV. “My main goal was never to expose her. It was to show the emphasis on the letter.”

Today, Lutz announced via Twitter that the university has dismissed the case and called it a “great sigh of relief.” And even though nothing disappears on the internet anyway, the infamous tweet is still live.

It was a great sigh of relief that I report that the case has officially been dismissed by UCF! Thank you everyone,… https://t.co/hNtfeSx2z3 — Nick Lutz (@NickLutz12) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

