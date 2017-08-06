Home > Local >

Youth farmers oversubscribe to Kwara govt’s estate farms

In Kwara Youth farmers oversubscribe to govt’s estate farms

The 2550 hectares of land secured for the farming activities have been oversubscribed to by young farmers in the state.

  • Published:
Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed play

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Atlantic Reporter)

In Kwara Govt boosts farmers with N360m farm inputs
Audu Ogbeh FG begins yam export to UK Thursday
Udoma Udo Udoma FG to reconstruct, rehabilitate major roads with 69.64B - Minister
In Kwara KWACCIMA urges govt. to seek cheap loans for moribund industries
In Abuja Senators allegedly received bribes to pass Peace Corps bill
In Nasarawa Govt to revive abandoned yam conditioning centre to boost export
Ambode Lagos Governor signs agreement to build rice processing mill
Osinbajo FG will support efforts that benefit people - Acting President
Osinbajo Acting President says FG committed to success of private sector
In Kaduna Northern Governors, traditional rulers meet on Nigeria’s restructuring
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Youth farmers in Kwara State have oversubscribed to the government's Off-takers Demand Driven Agriculture (ODDA) scheme.

The 2550 hectares of land secured for the farming activities , Pulse gathered, have been oversubscribed to by young farmers in the state.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Bamidele Adegoke, who disclosed this in Ilorin, expressed delight that more youth are showing interest in agriculture. He added that people need to consider agriculture as a business venture.

Adegoke also clarified that the State government is not acquiring land from communities for the estate farm development, but collaborating with communities that are willing to provide land for farming activities.

He listed the communities where the government had secured land for the estate farms to include Oke-oyi, Ejidongari, Esie, Agbamu, Reke, Malete, Alateko, Ekan, Ballah, Isin, Share, Shonga, Bode-Saadu and Owode-Ofaro.  

The Commissioner said over 1000 farmers are targeted to be empowered and settled on the estate farms, adding that women and unemployed youths would be given priority. 

According to him, the Estate Farm initiative is unique because it ensures ease of administration, monitoring and allows the government to ensure adequate security for the farmers and their farm produce.

He added that the farmers enjoy subsidies on land clearing and land preparation, which eventually brings down the cost of production.

In a related development, the Special Adviser to the governor on Agriculture and Rural Water Support Services, Mr. Anu Ibiwoye disclosed that the N1b loan facility approved yesterday by the State House of Assembly, will be disbursed to peasant farmers across the 16 local governments of the State.  

He explained that the loan facility is to be obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under its Anchor Borrowers programme, stressing that the State government is standing as guarantor for the farmers to enable them access the fund.

Ibiwoye stated that the facility will enhance agricultural activities at the local level, and ensure food security, job creation and poverty reduction.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 National Assembly Senate orders arrest of Globacom CEO, 29 others over...bullet
2 Ben Bruce Nigeria is in big trouble, we need to discuss with Buhari -...bullet
3 Jide Omokore Skye Bank to take over Diezani’s associate's oil wells...bullet

Local

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
Suicide Bombing Boko Haram used 145 girls for attacks in 7 months
Garba Umar
Anambra Church Killings Police confirms death of 8 church worshippers, 18 injured
Nigerian soldiers prepare to head off in search of Boko Haram militants outside Maiduguri, in northeast Nigeria, in March 2016
Boko Haram Troops kill 2 terrorists, recover weapons, logistics in Borno
Gov Udom Emmanuel
Udom Emmanuel Gov denies plan to spend N9.1B on new lodge in Lagos