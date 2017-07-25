'We'll move to Biafra land' - Southern Kaduna people

The people of Southern Kaduna may consider packing their bags and heading to the southeast due to the perceived hostility of northerners towards them.

Hundreds of Southern Kaduna residents, who are mostly Christians, had been allegedly killed by Fulani herdsmen - the killings in the region have not stopped.

According to John Danfulani, the coordinator of the Centrum Initiative for Development, the Federal Government is passive about stopping the killing of his people.

"If Nigeria breaks up, we won’t go with the north. Certainly, we will go with Biafra because, we share a lot in common," Danfulani said on Monday, July 24, when he visited Nnamdi Kanu in Abia State.

"We can form a confederation based on agreement. It is better for us because we are safer in Biafra.

"In the north, they don’t like us because we don’t pray like them. So, it is better we follow those who share the same faith and values with us," he added.

Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), was released from Kuje Prison on bail in April 2017.

He has since flouted his bail conditions, which include not to grant interviews and avoid being seen in a group of more than 10 persons.

Kanu has been receiving visitors in his Abia residence and he has been travelling from one state to the other, speaking to a large crowd of people who share his ideology.

He recently ordered the people of Anambra State to boycott the forthcoming governorship election in the State, threatening to rain curses on anyone who participates in the polls.

Speaking to journalists earlier on Monday in Enugu, where he received some awards, Kanu said no judge can stop him from talking.