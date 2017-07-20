Home > Local >

We’ll support passage of “Not-Too-Young-To-Run’’ Bill - Dogara

The Speaker of House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has clarified that the “Not-Too-Young-To-Run’’ Bill was not removed from the report to be considered soon by the House.

He made the clarification at the backdrop of outcry that the Bill had been removed from the Constitution Amendment Report, which was laid at plenary on Thursday.

Deputy Speaker, Mr Yussuff Lasun, who is chairman of the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Review of the Constitution, had said that there was rumour that the bill had been removed from the report.

He said that it was being alleged that the bill was expunged at the retreat of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Review of the Constitution, held in Lagos, last week, but described it as false.

Dogara also reaffirmed his support for youth inclusion in politics, saying that the house would live up to its promise to do all within its powers to pass the bill.

“The young people should be informed that we made a promise and we will keep to our promise, by God’s grace,” he said.

He, however, explained that though the bill was retained, the title was changed, which could be the reason why it was thought to have been expunged.

Dogara had on several occasions assured that he supported youth inclusion and participation in politics and other spheres of endeavour.

