We are analysing threat messages from separatist groups - IGP

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has said the Police Force as well as the National Security Council are analysing threat messages from separatists groups in the country.

The IGP made this known in Lagos during a working visit to The Nation's corporate head office on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Giving reasons for not arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as well as Arewa Youths, Idris said: "We have the National Security Council in place chaired by the Acting President. We have been meeting and analyzing each of these threat messages from separatist groups. We have to analyse the pros and cons. As you are aware, the police are on top of the situation."

Continuing, Idris said: “As an organisation, what we take as paramount is the maintenance of law and order. There was a time we ordered the arrest of the leaders of groups making threat messages. Then, leaders of various ethnic nationalities came to the villa for a meeting with the Acting President.

“The agreements reached at the meeting made the police to relax on the arrest order. We believe there are certain situations needed to be managed very carefully, so that you don’t bring up tension. We believe the security and safety of Nigerians is paramount. We are assuring Nigerians that there is no person or group of persons that can deny them their rights to free movement in any part of the country.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria not mature for state policing - IGP

Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra as well as the Arewa Youths in the Northern region of Nigeria have been making various threats that is perceived unfavourable to the Federal Government and unity of the country.