Home > Local >

We are analysing threat messages from separatist groups - IGP

Nnamdi Kanu, Arewa Youth We are analysing threat messages from separatist groups - IGP

Giving reasons for not arresting the leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu as well as Arewa Youths, Idris said the National Security Council are analysing the threats.

  • Published:
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Daily Post)

Ibrahim Idris Police IG says Nigeria not mature for state police
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders redeployment of Area Commanders, DPOs, others
State Police Governors' Forum inaugurates 6-member committee on policing
Police Force I.G claims N1.13trn needed annually to run
Ibrahim Idris Police to establish 88 new area commands nationwide
Goodluck Jonathan 4 police officers dismissed for looting ex-President's house
In Kaduna Kidnappers reportedly kill 18 whistleblowers
Yahaya Bello Police arrest 5 over kidnapping of Gov’s mum
In Lagos State Police command dismisses 3 officers over extortion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has said the Police Force as well as the National Security Council are analysing threat messages from separatists groups in the country.

The IGP made this known in Lagos during a working visit to The Nation's corporate head office on Friday, August 4, 2017.

Giving reasons for not arresting the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu as well as Arewa Youths, Idris said: "We have the National Security Council in place chaired by the Acting President. We have been meeting and analyzing each of these threat messages from separatist groups. We have to analyse the pros and cons. As you are aware, the police are on top of the situation."

Continuing, Idris said: “As an organisation, what we take as paramount is the maintenance of law and order. There was a time we ordered the arrest of the leaders of groups making threat messages. Then, leaders of various ethnic nationalities came to the villa for a meeting with the Acting President.

“The agreements reached at the meeting made the police to relax on the arrest order. We believe there are certain situations needed to be managed very carefully, so that you don’t bring up tension. We believe the security and safety of Nigerians is paramount. We are assuring Nigerians that there is no person or group of persons that can deny them their rights to free movement in any part of the country.”

ALSO READ: Nigeria not mature for state policing - IGP

Nnamdi Kanu led Indigenous People of Biafra as well as the Arewa Youths in the Northern region of Nigeria have been making various threats that is perceived unfavourable to the Federal Government and unity of the country.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Sokoto State Govt 'Why we bought N650M Abuja house for Sultan'bullet
2 Smart City Initiative Lagos bus conductors to start wearing uniforms,...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Thank you, Mr President, for making CNN laugh at usbullet

Local

Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Saraki Senate President explains reasons president’s powers should be removed in constitution amendment
Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Presidency to probe acting President's ICPC board nominees
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state
Obaseki Nigeria's unity not negotiable - Edo Governor says
Nigerian Senate
National Assembly Senate orders arrest of Globacom CEO, 29 others over 'missing' N30trn