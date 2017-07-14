Home > Local >

Wammako :  Dogara mourns Sokoto rep

Wammako Dogara mourns Sokoto rep

Dogara expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State.

  • Published:
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara play

House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara

 

(NASS)

Wammako Sokoto loses Reps member
Sa’ad Abubakar III Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic - Sultan says
Buhari President succeeding in mission to transform Nigeria, says Tambuwal
FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tears
Buhari President inaugurates 500-Kalambaina Housing Units in Sokoto
Buhari President to pay one-day working visit to Sokoto
Buhari NASS working with President to address challenges - Sen. Wamakko
Wamakko Nigeria will overcome economic challenges, says Senator
Aliyu Wamakko Ex-Governor says solution to economic recession is prayer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the death  of another serving member of the House of Representatives,  Abdullahi  Mohammed Wamakko.

Wamakko died on Friday in Abuja  at the age of 50.

The  lawmaker represented Kware/Wamakko Constituency, Sokoto State and was serving his first term.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Friday in Abuja, Dogara expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State.

Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto State and the entire Nigeria at heart”, Dogara said  in his tribute.

“As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.

The Speaker recalled that Wamakko was a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

The Speaker later joined  Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Reps. Abdussamad Dasuki and Umar Bago  at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, to take Wammako’s  body to  Sokoto for burial.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari, Osinbajo 7 things we learnt from acting president's meeting with...bullet
2 Buhari Fayose threatens to release 11 photos of President in terrible...bullet
3 Osinbajo, Buhari The London conversation that didn't happenbullet

Local

Yahaya Bello
In Kogi N8.4B fraud uncovered at state university
Mahmood Yakubu
Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from senators?
Prof Wole Soyinka
Wole Soyinka Nigeria’s unity is negotiable - Nobel Laureate
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Wammako Sokoto loses Reps member