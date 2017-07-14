Wammako :  Dogara mourns Sokoto rep

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has expressed grief over the death of another serving member of the House of Representatives, Abdullahi Mohammed Wamakko.

Wamakko died on Friday in Abuja at the age of 50.

The lawmaker represented Kware/Wamakko Constituency, Sokoto State and was serving his first term.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan, on Friday in Abuja, Dogara expressed his heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Sokoto State.

“Hon Wamakko was a dedicated lawmaker who had the progress of Kware/Wamakko federal constituency, Sokoto State and the entire Nigeria at heart”, Dogara said in his tribute.

“As we mourn his painful untimely departure, I pray that God will bring solace to his family who will miss him the most and grant him eternal rest.”

The Speaker recalled that Wamakko was a patriotic, committed, peace-loving and hardworking lawmaker who gave his best for the service of his people and said the House will greatly miss him.

“I also condole with the government and people of Sokoto State over this loss. May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

The Speaker later joined Gov Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Reps. Abdussamad Dasuki and Umar Bago at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, to take Wammako’s body to Sokoto for burial.