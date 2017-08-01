Home > Local >

Wamakko condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death

Wamakko Sen condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death

Wamakko urged the family, people and Government of Zamfara to be consoled by the lasting legacies of honesty and piety left by the late monarch.

  • Published:
NASS working with President Buhari to address challenges — Sen. Wamakko play

NASS working with President Buhari to address challenges — Sen. Wamakko

(Vanguard)

Wammako Dogara mourns Sokoto rep
Wammako Sokoto loses Reps member
Sa’ad Abubakar III Polio vaccines is safe, Islamic - Sultan says
Buhari President succeeding in mission to transform Nigeria, says Tambuwal
FBI List of rich Nigerian politicians is so fake, we are in tears
Buhari President inaugurates 500-Kalambaina Housing Units in Sokoto
Buhari President to pay one-day working visit to Sokoto
Buhari NASS working with President to address challenges - Sen. Wamakko
Wamakko Nigeria will overcome economic challenges, says Senator
Aliyu Wamakko Ex-Governor says solution to economic recession is prayer
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has condoled with Zamfara Government over the recent death of the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Habibu Alliyu.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Monday, Wamakko condoled with the deceased family and the entire people of Zamfara.

He described the death of the Emir as one that touched all, saying the deceased meritoriously occupied the throne for 26 years.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said the monarch’s demise was a great loss not only to his family, Zamfara State, but the entire country.

He prayed Allah to grant the family, people and government of the state, the fortitude to bear “the irreparable loss.”

The Senator had also visited Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who thanked him for the visit.

Wamakko urged the family, people and Government of Zamfara to be consoled by the lasting legacies of honesty and piety left by the late monarch.

He congratulated the newly appointed Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa and admonished him to carry everybody along.

Bawa lauded Wamakko for the gesture and promised to be a father to all the family members, people of the Emirate and the entire state.

Responding, on behalf of the family, the Wazirin Tsafe, Alhaji Haruna Sallau, commended Wamakko for the visit. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona
Awujale I am alive, hale and hearty – Monarch
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG walking its talks to stamp out piracy – Minister
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President says Lake Chad partnering against Boko Haram
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker wants police, army properly equipped