Wamakko condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has condoled with Zamfara Government over the recent death of the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Habibu Alliyu.

In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe and issued to newsmen in Sokoto, on Monday, Wamakko condoled with the deceased family and the entire people of Zamfara.

He described the death of the Emir as one that touched all, saying the deceased meritoriously occupied the throne for 26 years.

Wamakko, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, said the monarch’s demise was a great loss not only to his family, Zamfara State, but the entire country.

He prayed Allah to grant the family, people and government of the state, the fortitude to bear “the irreparable loss.”

The Senator had also visited Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, who thanked him for the visit.

Wamakko urged the family, people and Government of Zamfara to be consoled by the lasting legacies of honesty and piety left by the late monarch.

He congratulated the newly appointed Emir, Alhaji Muhammad Bawa and admonished him to carry everybody along.

Bawa lauded Wamakko for the gesture and promised to be a father to all the family members, people of the Emirate and the entire state.

Responding, on behalf of the family, the Wazirin Tsafe, Alhaji Haruna Sallau, commended Wamakko for the visit.