Voting Buhari was a big mistake - Fayose says

Governor Ayo Fayose has said that Nigerians made a mistake by voting President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Governor said this while delivering a convocation lecture at the Benson Idahosa University (BIU) in Benin-City, Edo state.

According to The Sun, Fayose, described himself as a controversial figure, adding that he does things that most people are scared to do.

The Governor also said that he will ensure that nobody above the age of 50 will become a counsil chairman under his watch.

He said “You can only give your best at your best. Our president is at diminishing returns as at today. I should be quoted.

“We cannot all sleep and face one direction. Idahosa did not do these things when he was close to his grave; he did them at his prime when he had the energy to make a difference.

ALSO READ: Abstain from conflict and embrace peace, Oba of Benin tells Fayose

“How do you give laptop or ipad to seventy-something years man? How can we continue to struggle with our sons for positions meant for them?”

Meanwhile, the Ekiti state government has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is working with the Department of State Service (DSS) to arrest Governor Ayodele Fayose for treason.