Home > Local >

Usman Yusuf :  FG suspends NHIS Executive Secretary

Usman Yusuf FG suspends NHIS Executive Secretary

Yusuf has been directed to hand over to the next most senior General Manager in the agency.

  • Published:
Usman Yusuf play

Usman Yusuf, NHIS Executive Secretary, has been suspended

(Premium Times)

Isaac Adewole Minister reportedly suspends NHIS boss over alleged fraud
House of Representatives Reps to investigate NHIS over contributors' funds
In Nasarawa Police arrest BBC staff impersonator
Kemi Adeosun 'We have received 2,351 tips from whistleblowers,' finance minister says
Osinbajo Acting President offers 9 months grace period to tax evaders
Osinbajo Acting President signs executive order on tax programme
Osinbajo Acting President presides over FEC, approves enrolment of NYSC members into NHIS
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of Health, Prof Isaac Adewole has directed the Chief Executive Officer of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof Usman Yusuf, to proceed on three months suspension with immediate effect.

This was made known in a statement by Boade Akinola, Director, Media and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Health, on Friday in Abuja.

Akino last said the suspension was a result of various allegations and petitions against him.

The Minister also directed the setting up of an investigative committee to look into the various allegations in accordance with the Public Service Rules.

Akinola said the suspension was also to allow for an uninterrupted investigation.

He said that Yusuf was directed to hand over to the next most senior General Manager in the agency.

He advised staff of the agency a to be law abiding, vigilant and safeguard all government properties including valuable documents.

More

Dogara Speaker pushes for NHIS coverage for poor, unemployed Nigerians.
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Aregbesola 'You descended so low', Davido's family fires back at Osun Govbullet
2 Osinbajo Not backing Acting President was "gross insubordination",...bullet
3 Evans Court fixes July 13 to hear kidnap kingpin's N300m suit...bullet

Local

Sen Dino Melaye
Dino Melaye We will go ahead with Senator’s recall process – INEC says
Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu
Ibrahim Magu Looters are sponsoring Boko Haram, Biafra
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo pledges to support ECONEC
Osinbajo 'Nigeria will support ECONEC to ensure stability in W/African sub-region' - Acting President
Chairman of Bwari Area Council, FCT, Mr Musa Dikko
In Abuja Bwari Area Council seeks U.S support in tourism, education devt.