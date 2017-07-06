Home > Local >

University renamed in Maitama Sule's honour

Maitama Sule University, road renamed in honour of deceased ex-minister

This was disclosed today by the Kano State Director General, Media and Communications, Tanko Yakasai.

Late Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule play

Late Dr. Yusuf Maitama Sule

(Daily Trust)

The Kano State Executive Council has approved the renaming of Northwest University Kano to Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano in honour of the former minister who died on Monday, July 3, 2017.

According to a report by the Daily Post, this was disclosed today by the Kano State Director General, Media and Communications, Tanko Yakasai.

In his statement, he said the decision at an extraordinary meeting of the council last night was unanimous "to immortalize Late Danmasanin Kano Alhaji Dr Yusuf Maitama Sule due to his immense contributions to the development of Kano, Arewa and Nigeria at large."

Northwest University, Kano play

Northwest University, Kano

(Nairaland)

 

ALSO READ: Late ex-minister buried in Kano

According to him, "The Council also approved the renaming of Dawaki Road where the residence of Late Danmasanin Kano is located to Yusuf Maitama Sule Road while the current Yusuf Maitama Sule link Road has been renamed Jafaru Dan Mallam Link Road.

"The decision was reached after an extensive deliberation at the extraordinary council, and taking into account people’s calls from within and outside Kano, for the state government to honour late Danmasanin Kano since his demise.

"Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s administration is determined to honour sons and daughters of Kano who have sacrificed their lives to the development of the state."

The Kano native died in Cairo, Egypt on Monday after he was rushed to a hospital.

In his honour, the Kano state government declared Tuesday, July 4, 2017, as a public holiday for mourning in the state.

Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation carrying Sule Maitama's coffin as it arrived Abuja from Egypt on Tuesday, July 4, 2017. play

Senate President Bukola Saraki; Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano state; Mohammed Abubakar, governor of Bauchi state and Hadi Sirika, minister of aviation carrying Sule Maitama's coffin as it arrived Abuja from Egypt on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

(Twitter)

 

The former Minister for National Guidance, who served in 1983, was buried at Kara Cemetery at Kofar Mazugal in Kano metropolis on Tuesday with State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; his Deputy, Hafiz Abubakar; Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II; Senate President Bukola Saraki; Minister of Interior, Abdurrahman Danbazau; and Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi in attendance.

